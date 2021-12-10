In research likely to galvanize U.S. support for booster shots, scientists found that Israel’s aggressive campaign to shore up waning coronavirus immunity with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and reduced new infections across the age spectrum.
Booster shots drove down cases of severe COVID-19 and death in older Israelis and reduced infections in senior citizens and middle-aged adults, the research shows. But boosters prevented new infections most dramatically in 16- to 29-year-olds — a finding with potentially far-reaching implications.
During a period this fall when coronavirus infections in Israel were surging, older adolescents and adults under 50 who got a third shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 13 times less likely to test positive than their vaccinated peers who did not get the booster. That protective effect was seen starting two weeks after the third jab and continued for another few weeks until the study period ended.
Israelis 50 and over who got a booster shot were about 10 times less likely than their unboosted peers to test positive for an infection while they were tracked — a period that lasted as long as two months.
Boosted Israelis who were 60 and over reduced their risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 by a factor of more than 12 compared to their counterparts who didn’t get a third shot. And in these older adults, a booster drove down COVID-19 death rates by a factor of close to 15.
A second study, which tracked Israelis 50 and over for as long as eight weeks, found a similar level of protection. Those who got a booster were 10 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than their vaccinated peers who didn’t get a third shot.
Both studies were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
At a moment when many vaccinated Americans are hesitant to get a booster shot — even considering the uncertain risks posed by the omicron variant — the new research suggests that the extra dose can make a powerful difference. The findings suggest that, if widely used, boosters would slow viral transmission and, among older people, stave off further waves of serious illness and death.