Juul Labs agreed to pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia to resolve lawsuits and investigations into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing of addictive vaping products to children.
The deal requires Juul to stop flouting state laws that protect the privacy rights of minors and bar false advertising and unfair competition, New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.
States involved in the deal, which includes Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico, weren’t part of an earlier agreement Juul reached seven months ago to pay a total of $439 million to 33 states. California’s share of the new payout — $175.8 million — is the biggest, with New York getting $112.7 million and Massachusetts getting $41 million.
In a statement, Juul said the deal moves the company toward “total resolution” of its legal challenges, with more than $1 billion in settlements with 47 states and territories. Juul said underage use of its products has fallen by 95 percent since the company’s “reset” in 2019, citing the National Youth Tobacco Survey.
The multi-state agreements follow some earlier ones with individual states. In April 2022, Juul reached a $22.5 million settlement with Washington state over claims that it unlawfully targeted underage consumers. North Carolina struck a $40 million accord with Juul in 2021 over how the company markets products to underage users.
