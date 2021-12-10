CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett’s star was rising fast three years ago, with his hit show “Empire” leading the ratings and providing him groundbreaking opportunities to portray a gay, Black entertainer in a country still struggling with issues of race and sexuality.
All that began crashing down in January 2019, when Smollett reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack on a frigid night in downtown Chicago, only to later be charged with making the whole thing up.
On Thursday, a Cook County jury completed Smollett’s downfall, convicting the actor on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the purported attack, which prosecutors said was carried out by two brothers Smollett hired to do the job.
The jury’s guilty verdict, which was announced in Judge James Linn’s courtroom after more than nine hours of deliberation, marked a dramatic end to a story that has captivated Chicago and made worldwide headlines. Prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack to boost himself with his show, which has since been canceled, and force its leaders to take his security concerns more seriously.
Before the verdict was read, Smollett stood in court and straightened his tie as he waited for the judge to take the bench. He remained stoic as the forewoman read the verdict, standing at the defense table with his attorneys in a dark gray suit and his hands folded in front of him.
Linn did not order Smollett into custody pending sentencing; his next court date was set for Jan. 27, at which time attorneys are expected to discuss scheduling matters.
Smollett did not comment to reporters after the verdict, walking briskly with his entourage past a wall of television news cameras in the lobby of Leighton Criminal Court Building. He ignored questions shouted at him as he ducked into a black SUV that drove off down California Avenue.
Smollett was convicted of the five counts that alleged he lied to police on Jan. 29, 2019 — the day of the purported attack. The sixth count, on which Smollett was acquitted, alleged that he lied to Chicago Police Detective Robert Graves more than two weeks later, on Feb. 14.
Smollett told police he was walking near his Streeterville home around 2 a.m. when he heard someone yell racial and homophobic slurs and reference “MAGA” — then-President Donald Trump’s slogan. He was beaten, a rope was put around his neck, and bleach was poured on him, he said.
Graves testified on the third day of Smollett’s trial that Smollett came in for an interview after Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, whom Smollett is accused of recruiting to help carry out the hoax, were already in custody.
Graves said he suspected Smollett of changing his story to describe his attacker as “pale-skinned” rather than white, and he quoted Smollett as saying his attackers could not be the Osundairos because they are “Black as sin” — a line that Smollett, during his time on the witness stand, strenuously denied ever having said.
Olabinjo Osundairo watched the reading of the verdict Thursday from an overflow room four floors below Linn’s courtroom. He held hands with his girlfriend and nodded slightly upon hearing the outcome.
He addressed the media shortly afterward, but barely long enough to wish his brother luck in an out-of-town boxing match.
“Nigerian American lives matter,” he said, flashing a quick grin and pumping his fist.
His lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, addressed Smollett directly, saying, “You are still your mother’s child” and will be loved and supported by his family and fans, but implored him to “just come clean.”
“Humans are forgiving. People will forgive you,” she said. “But it’s time to cut the act.”
Special prosecutor Dan Webb told reporters after the verdict that Smollett’s charges, while low-level felonies, were “not insignificant.”
“For him to fake a hate crime, fake it and then cause the Police Department to spend enormous efforts ... I thought it was serious criminal misconduct that needed to be approached and have a public trial about it,” Webb said.
And Smollett “compounded his wrongdoing” by lying to jurors during his time on the stand, Webb said, adding the actor had insulted jurors’ intelligence with his story and testimony.
Webb would not predict what affect Smollett’s allegedly false testimony would have on the case going forward but said it was definitely something he intended to bring up at sentencing.
The actor’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, said after the verdict that his client maintains his innocence and vowed to appeal, saying if he had to list all the appealable issues in the case “we would be here for 10 hours.”
Smollett, he said, “is a human being but he’s holding up strong.”
“Of course he’s disappointed,” Uche said of Smollett, “but he believes 100 percent that we will win on appeal.”
Smollett faces up to three years in prison, though with no major prior criminal record it is far more likely he would receive a lighter sentence, including possible probation.
The verdict closes one chapter in the strange and convoluted Smollett saga, which became a culture-war flash point and captured international news attention for months after the story first broke in early 2019.
The trial was certainly the highest-profile low-level felony case to hit the courthouse in decades, or perhaps ever. Reporters and spectators jockeyed for limited space in the courtroom, speculation boiled over on social media, and ultimately Linn arranged for proceedings to be livestreamed to an overflow room a few floors down.