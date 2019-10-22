Jimmy Carter, the longest-living former U.S. president, has been hospitalized with a “minor pelvic fracture” after falling Monday evening at his Georgia home, the Carter Center said.
“He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment,” the center said. “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”
It’s the second time this month that Carter has been hurt in an accident at his home in Plains, Ga. The 39th president fell at home on Oct. 6, just days after he turned 95, and needed stitches above his left brow.
The facial injury, though, didn’t stop Carter from showing up at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville that same week. He arrived at the project site with a bandaged face — and a black eye.
Carter has celebrated multiple record-breaking milestones in recent years: The 40th anniversary of his inauguration was in 2017; he joined George H.W. Bush as the only other president to reach the age of 94; and in March, at 94 years and 172 days, he became the longest-living former president in U.S. history.
Last week, Carter reached yet another milestone: The longest presidential marriage.
— The Washington Post