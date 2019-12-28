MOSCOW — A passenger plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.
The Bek Air jet, a Fokker 100, struck a concrete barrier before crashing into a two-story building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement. All Bek Air flights and Fokker 100 aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended from operations pending an investigation.
The flight took off at 7:22 a.m. local time, bound for Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan. There was no fire at the crash site.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences on Twitter to the victims’ families and friends, adding that a government commission has been created to investigate the crash.
“All those guilty will be severely punished in accordance with the law,” he wrote.
Forty-nine people were hospitalized, 18 of them in critical condition, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.