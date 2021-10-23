NAMBU, Japan — For the third consecutive year, eggs of the endangered Japanese giant salamander have been laid in an artificial den in the Higashinagata River in Nambu, Japan.
Eggs laid in the den in 2019 and 2020 successfully hatched, and hopes are high for another year of successful reproduction for the species designated by the Japanese government as a special natural treasure of the nation.
The endangered amphibian is called a living fossil as its appearance has remained virtually unchanged for 30 million years. It can be found only in Japan and is one of the largest amphibians in the world.
Its main habitat is the rivers in the Chugoku Mountains, which have diminished due to construction on the rivers. It is now listed on the Red List of Threatened Species by the Environment Ministry as a vulnerable species.
This year’s spawning was confirmed on Sept. 4 in the artificial den installed at the Higashinagata River. Members of a local research team found pearl-like eggs in the hole, prompting a cheer to go up among them of “Oh, thank heavens!”
The den has a manhole-like structure: A vertical hole was dug on the river bank to a depth of about 9 feet and a 6.5-foot-long horizontal hole was built for the salamanders to come and go to the river. It is assumed they lay eggs in the water at the bottom of the vertical hole.
The artificial hole is managed by Nambu Hanzaki Chosatai, a salamander research team made up of people from inside and outside Nambu. Hanzaki, which literally means “torn in half,” is the local name for the Japanese giant salamander. There are two theories behind the name: that “it is a creature that can live even if it is torn in half” or “it has a mouth that looks like it takes up half the body.”
The team members voluntarily manage the nest, including removing sand and soil that accumulate at the entrance and exit when it rains.
The male salamander guards the eggs instead of the female. In the Nambu nest, a male salamander, called Nushi, has been appearing every spawning season — during the summer to autumn — since 2019. The name of Nushi came from a Japanese word meaning “den master.”
When measured in June 2020, Nushi was more than 3 feet long. On the day the den was checked, the team confirmed an individual that appeared to be Nushi, though they were unable to positively identify it.
According to the team’s observation, Nushi enters the den first and waits patiently for the females to come lay eggs.
The Higashinagata River was once designated by the central government as a habitat for the Japanese giant salamander, but it was removed from the list in 1976 after the population dramatically decreased due to construction on the river.
The Tottori prefectural government installed the den in 2012 in response to the threatened extinction of the species.
The first spawning took place six years later in 2018. The first egg hatching was seen in 2019, followed by more in 2020. A number of juvenile salamanders left the den for the river.
In addition to the den, there are also several simple artificial nests called “hanzaki blocks” in the town.
During the survey on Sept. 4, one salamander — apparently a male 2.75 feet long — was found in the river near the den where spawning was confirmed.
“We should be proud that our town still has an environment in which Japanese giant salamanders can live,” said Kazutoshi Matsumoto, the head of the research team.
“We’d like to raise the momentum for the protection of the juveniles that come out of the dens so that they can grow up nicely.”
The town of Nichinan, a neighboring town to the south of Nambu, is one of the leading habitats for Japanese giant salamanders. More than 400 have been confirmed especially in the Tari district, located at the headwaters of the Hino River. Residents of the town have formed the Tari Hanzake Conservation Group to clean the river and maintain artificial dens before the spawning season in late summer. The word “hanzake” is the same as “hanzaki” and refers to Japanese giant salamander in the local dialect.