The Japanese government recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo and other major cities, trying to rein in coronavirus infections ahead of the capital’s hosting the Olympics in less than two months.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government’s point man for virus policy, said Friday the emergency that was scheduled to end on May 31 would be extended to June 20, a little more than a month before the Tokyo Olympics start on July 23.
A decision on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics must be made by the end of June at the latest, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said in an interview with Jiji Press.
The move comes after the U.S. on Monday said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan because of the virus.