Johnson & Johnson said its COVID-19 vaccine study has been temporarily halted after a clinical trial participant experienced an unexplained illness, the second time that a front-runner developer has paused a trial amid the intensifying race to create a viable immunization against the novel coronavirus.
The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company said in a statement late Monday the participant’s illness is being evaluated and that it would share more information after further investigation.
Johnson & Johnson’s statement confirmed an earlier report by news provider STAT that the study was paused.