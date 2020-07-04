These tasty towers of marinated grilled chicken layered with marinara, grilled vegetables and melted mozzarella not only look gorgeous on the plate but also brim with savory flavor in each bite.
To make the four servings indicated, only half of each vegetable is needed, but it’s a good idea to grill all of the vegetables at once because this can be done ahead and the extra vegetables can be used in sandwiches, grain bowls or salads.
The vegetables may be grilled and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.
GRILLED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE MOZZARELLA MELTS
Total time: 40 minutes, plus 30 minutes to eight hours marinating time
Servings: 4
Ingredients
5 tablespoons olive oil, divided, or more if grilling the entire vegetables
1½ tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided, or more as needed
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, or more as needed
2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
4 skinless boneless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each) pounded to ½-inch thickness
1 small globe eggplant (about 1 pound), trimmed
1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded
1 medium sweet onion, such as Vidalia
¼ cup prepared marinara sauce, at room temperature
2 ounces fresh mozzarella, very thinly sliced
4 fresh basil leaves or more,
to taste
Steps
In a small bowl, whisk together three tablespoons of the oil, vinegar, oregano, ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Transfer the marinade to a zip-top plastic bag, add the garlic, then the chicken. Seal the bag, pressing out excess air, and squish the contents around with your fingers to distribute the marinade evenly. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to eight hours.
Slice the eggplant, pepper and onion in half horizontally. Cut each into eight ¼-inch-thick slices or rounds. (You’ll use about half of each vegetable for this recipe. You can cook all the slices and reserve the unused portion for other purposes, or reserve them uncooked. If using entire amount of vegetables, brush with additional oil and season with additional salt and pepper.)
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush the sliced vegetables on both sides with the remaining two tablespoons of oil and sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Grill the vegetables, in batches if necessary, until they are tender and have grill marks, three to four minutes per side.
Remove the chicken from the marinade, shaking off any pieces of garlic that are clinging to the chicken. (Discard the marinade.) Reduce the grill heat to medium and grill the chicken, until nearly cooked through, three to four minutes per side. Transfer the cooked chicken to a cutting board or large plate.
Spoon one tablespoon of the marinara over each piece of chicken. Top with two slices each of the grilled eggplant and pepper, and then add a few grilled onion slices. Distribute the cheese on top of each; then return the stacks to the grill. Cover and grill until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted, three to five minutes. Top each piece with basil and serve.
Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.”