Iran reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases as a surge in infections sweeps the country following a relaxation of its lockdown.
The Health Ministry recorded 3,574 new infections in just 24 hours, nearly 400 cases higher than the previous record in late March, following Iranian new year celebrations. Iran, which has been the epicenter for the virus in the Middle East, now has 164,270 total cases and 8,071 deaths.
The oil-rich southwest province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq remains a “red zone” for the disease, while Iraq-adjacent Kurdistan and Kermanshah and southern Hormozgan carry a “serious virus warning,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on state TV. He’s urged Iranians to take social-distancing rules more seriously, and officials have been warning of a second wave of infections all week.
Iran has been easing lockdown measures in the past two months to reduce the strain on an economy battered by the coronavirus and U.S. sanctions. On Thursday, Turkey reopened its Gurbulak land border crossing with Iran after closing it three months ago due to the pandemic.
“If the government could support the vast majority of people financially, many businesses wouldn’t have to rush their reopening,” said Saeed, a 32-year-old high school teacher in the Tehran suburb of Karaj. “Despite a surge in virus figures, many people have returned to work just to be able to pay the bills.”
— Bloomberg News