Iran said it carried out a missile strike in northern Iraq and suspended talks on restoring diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, raising tensions in the region just days after talks to restore a critical nuclear deal stalled.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted an Israeli "strategic center" in the city of Erbil with 10 precision-guided missiles fired from northwestern Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news reported. The Guard Corps had vowed revenge against Israel for killing two of its members near the Syrian capital Damascus on March 7.
Iran also "unilaterally and temporarily" suspended Iraqi-brokered talks with Saudi Arabia on mending diplomatic ties between the two rival powers, state-run Nour News reported. And on Monday, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran urged Baghdad to "once and for all" stop allowing its northeastern border region to become a staging ground for "threats to Iran."
The events rattled a region still digesting Friday's suspension of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. aimed at restoring Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Diplomats had signaled a deal was close in the days before Russia, a key Iranian ally, sought U.S. guarantees that sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn't hinder Russian trade with Tehran.
The shift scuttled an 11-month diplomatic process that was expected to lift restrictions on Iranian oil exports at a time of surging energy prices and market instability.
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in a tweet on Sunday that Iran would use the "tools of the battlefield" as well as diplomacy to defend its interests, and won't rely on the West or the East for security.
Iranian officials have blamed the impasse on the U.S. and avoided addressing Russia's unexpected intervention.
The weekend violence has the potential to further inflame ties. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Fox News that no one was hurt or killed in the Erbil attack, denying reports that the U.S. consulate was the target.
"The strikes were an outrageous violation of Iraq's sovereignty," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
In a separate statement late Sunday, the White House condemned the attack, saying it targeted a civilian residence without any justification.