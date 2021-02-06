WASHINGTON — An intruder breached security at Joint Base Andrews, where presidential planes are kept, and got inside one of the aircraft used to transport the nation’s elected leaders, top government officials and first ladies, the base confirmed Friday.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations detained and interviewed the unidentified man on Thursday, after he drove past security personnel and onto Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
The C-40 he entered is the Air Force equivalent of a 737, painted in blue and white, and can be used to transport government officials, including the vice president and the first lady.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the incursion prompted the Air Force to request that its inspector general investigate how Air Force personnel are securing access to their bases, flight line and aircraft, at installations worldwide.
“Everybody is taking this very seriously,” Kirby said at a media briefing.
The Air Force also “adjusted some of their security protocols at Andrews this morning,” he said, declining to provide specifics for security reasons.
The incident occurred a day before President Joe Biden was scheduled to depart from Andrews for Delaware, and amid heightened security around Washington following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
— McClatchy News Service