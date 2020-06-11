Do you cook because you love to cook? Like to cook? Because you need to cook? Maybe a combo of all of the above on different days?
Whatever your answer, these days, cooking is pretty much a necessity. And whatever camp you fall into at any given moment, it’s safe to say that few of us are excited by the thought of making three meals a day from scratch.
So let’s give ourselves a springboard for the next meal and get our minds firmly around the concept of the Intentional Leftover.
Here you will find two recipes with a one-two punch. Each meal, including one vegetarian, is prepared with the goal of saving part of the dinner to be reinvented later in the week.
Honey-glazed tofu with rice and sautéed spring vegetables turns into a stir-fry. And a mixed-grill dinner becomes family-favorite quesadillas. This is the opposite of leftover boredom. In fact, if you don’t point out that meal A was used to make meal B, your family might not even notice.
There’s more: Each of these meals will serve four people, and each of these double-duty recipes clocks in at less than $30 total, so $15 per dinner, less than $4 per person. This includes the extra ingredients you will need to turn the reserved parts of the first dinner, such as tortillas and shredded cheese, into the second meal.
MIXED GRILL WITH SAUSAGES, VEGETABLES AND CORN
Servings: four
This recipe calls for a blend of hot and sweet sausages, but use what you like. Though the sausages could be cooked with the vegetables in the foil, they’ll get browned with appealing grill marks if cooked directly on the grill. You can switch up the vegetables for whatever is on hand. You can eat all of this at once or reserve a portion for a second meal of Sausage and Vegetable Quesadillas, see SECOND MEAL, below. Leftover sausages and vegetables can be refrigerated for up to four days.
Ingredients
1 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces), sliced ½-inch thick
4 ears corn, shucked and sliced crosswise into 1-inch pieces, or quartered
1 bell pepper (any color), stemmed, seeded and sliced into 8 wedges
1 large yellow onion, peeled and sliced into 8 wedges
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried
1 teaspoon minced or finely grated garlic (1 clove)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 pound fresh turkey or pork sausage, hot
1 pound fresh turkey or pork sausage, sweet
Steps
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Line two large, rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil.
In a large bowl, toss the zucchini, corn, bell pepper and onion (the wedges will fall apart and that’s fine) with the olive oil, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper until combined.
Divide the mixture between the two pieces of foil. Spread out the vegetables so that they are evenly distributed, leaving a three-inch margin of foil around each sheet. Cover each baking sheet with another piece of foil, and roll and crimp the foil all around the edges to seal. Transfer the packets to the grill.
Cook the vegetables for about 10 minutes, then add the sausages to the grill. Cook the sausages along with the vegetables for an additional 10 to 12 minutes, opening the grill and turning the sausages every one to two minutes, so that they brown evenly.
When the vegetables are tender and the sausages cooked through, remove them from the grill and carefully open an edge of each packet to let steam escape. Let the sausages sit for about one minute, then slice them into chunks. Transfer about a quarter of the sausages and a third of the vegetables to a lidded container and refrigerate for Sausage and Vegetable Quesadillas (see SECOND MEAL, below).
Transfer the remaining sausages and vegetables to a platter and serve.
SECOND MEAL: To make Sausage and Vegetable Quesadillas, slice the corn kernels from the pieces you reserved. Chop up the sausages and the vegetables, add the corn, and mix them together (you should have about two cups total). Heat one teaspoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and place one medium flour tortilla in the skillet. Sprinkle ¼ cup shredded cheese, such as cheddar or Mexican blend (you’ll need eight ounces total), ¼ cup mixed vegetable and sausage mixture, and another ¼ cup cheese. Place one flour tortilla on top and cook until the bottom has browned, two to three minutes. Flip the quesadilla and cook until the cheese has melted, another two to three minutes. Repeat to make a total of four quesadillas. Serve with sour cream or salsa, if desired.
HONEY-GARLIC TOFU
WITH SAUTEED BROCCOLI
AND SUGAR SNAP PEAS
Servings: 4
In this simple preparation, tofu is seared and sauced for an irresistible flavor and texture. Cubed tofu leftovers are also good in wraps. You will serve half the rice with the tofu and reserve the rest for the stir-fry. You can eat all of this at once or reserve a portion for a second meal of Vegetable Fried Rice (see SECOND MEAL, below).
Note: The tofu will need to be pressed for 30 minutes before cooking.
Ingredients
2 pounds firm or extra-firm tofu
3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided, or more as needed
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon minced garlic (1 small clove), divided
1 scallion, white and light green parts, finely chopped (optional)
6 cups cooked rice (from 2 cups uncooked)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
4 cups (10 ounces) small broccoli florets
2 cups (6 ounces) sugar snap peas, trimmed
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup water
Steps
First, press the tofu: Place the tofu on a flat plate and place another flat plate on top. Weight the top plate with something heavy, such as a large can of beans, and let sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes, until some of the water has been pressed out of the tofu (use two sets of plates, if necessary). Pour off the water.
Halve each tofu block crosswise, through the equator, into two flat slabs; you should have four slabs. Stack them together, then cut the stack into quarters, so you have 16 pieces total.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Working in batches, sear the tofu in a single layer, without stirring, until lightly browned and firm, four to five minutes per side. Flip and cook until browned, another four to five minutes. Transfer the tofu to a paper towel-lined plate to drain of excess oil. Repeat with the remaining tofu, adding more oil, a little at a time, as necessary.
While the tofu is cooking, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic and the scallion (if using) and stir to blend well.
When all the tofu is cooked, transfer 4 pieces to a lidded container and refrigerate for the Vegetable Fried Rice (see SECOND MEAL, below). Leave the rest of the tofu in the pan, and then add the sauce to the pan, pouring it between the slices, and heat until simmering.
Reserve half the cooked rice for the leftovers meal. Place the rest in a shallow serving dish or bowl and transfer the tofu on top of the rice. Pour the sauce from the pan on top.
In another large skillet with a lid, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli and sugar snap peas, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables start to turn a brighter green, about two minutes. Add the remaining one teaspoon garlic and cook, stirring, for one more minute. Add the water and cover the pan for about two minutes. Remove the lid, stir and let any remaining water evaporate; the vegetables should be crisp-tender. Take two cups of the vegetables and reserve for the leftovers meal. Add the remaining vegetables to the tofu and rice and serve.
SECOND MEAL: To make the Vegetable Fried Rice, chop the leftover vegetables into 1/2-inch pieces and the reserved tofu into 1/2-inch cubes and set aside. Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat and add one tablespoon oil, 1/2 cup chopped carrot and the reserved three cups of rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add one tablespoon minced fresh ginger and one teaspoon minced garlic and stir until fragrant, about one minute. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of reduced-sodium soy sauce and two teaspoons of toasted sesame oil and stir to combine. Add the chopped cooked vegetables and tofu and stir until blended and warm, about three minutes. Make some space in the pan and add two beaten eggs. Cook, stirring, until scrambled, about two minutes; then stir the egg into the rest of the ingredients. Serve hot with chopped scallions, if desired.
Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.
(Original recipes from food writer Katie Workman.)