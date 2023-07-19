ENTER-MOVIE-HAUNTED-MANSION-PREMIERE-GET

YouTuber Kurt Tocci arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” at the Hyperion Theatre inside the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday.

 Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Disney’s upcoming horror comedy “Haunted Mansion” premiered Saturday with influencers and ghoulish costumed characters from the Disneyland theme-park attraction walking the red carpet instead of the film’s Hollywood stars.

