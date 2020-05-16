“The Last Day”
By Andrew Hunter Murray
Dutton 384 pp. $27
Welcome to Earth in 2059. It’s not pretty.
Forty years earlier, the planet’s rotation began to slow. The climate underwent catastrophic changes, polar ice caps melted and unleashed floods that tore away coastal cities, and as the decades passed and the Slowing came to Stop, whole pieces of the planet were plunged into days of endless sunlight or relentless darkness.
As 2059 dawns, the world has come to grips with Earth’s brutal game of musical chairs, one that left Great Britain bathed in sun and the last habitable region. Britain’s borders are sealed, however, leaving the rest of the world’s inhabitants to die in brutal heat or bitter cold.
Not to be extinguished, America made a self-preserving geopolitical deal during the Slowing and crossed the great ocean, setting up colonies in the southern half of Great Britain, abandoning the New World to rot in its frozen solace.
Ellen Hopper, a marine scientist stationed on a research rig in the frigid Atlantic, has been called back as her Oxford mentor lies on his deathbed. His last whispered words set her on a dangerous assignment in the dystopian streets of London. What she learns is a shocking secret that could upend Britain’s iron grip on the world.
Author Andrew Hunter Murray is a British comedian who has taken a dark detour with his first novel. While it’s a scientific fact that Earth’s rotation is indeed slowing (by milliseconds rather than minutes and hours), Murray has feasted on climatic hyperbole to produce a science-fiction thriller that is as provocative as it is troubling.