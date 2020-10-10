Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.