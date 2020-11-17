A dog eats from the rubble of houses destroyed by the passage of Hurricane Eta, in Bilwi, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Sunday, before the arrival of Hurricane Iota. Hurricane Iota is forecast to strengthen to an "extremely dangerous" Category Four by the time it makes landfall in Central America on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center warned, two weeks after powerful storm Eta devastated much of the region and left more than 200 people dead or missing.