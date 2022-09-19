US-NEWS-WEA-FIONA-2-MCT

Hurricane Fiona caused extensive flooding across Puerto Rico on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, according to the National Hurricane Center. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

 National Hurricane Center

MIAMI — Hurricane Fiona knocked out Puerto Rico’s already-fragile electrical system Sunday, leaving the entire U.S. territory without power and thousands without running water — as devastating floods and landslides destroyed roads, homes and at least one bridge.

