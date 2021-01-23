More than 250 authors, editors, agents, professors and others in the American literary community signed an open letter last week opposing any publisher that signs book deals with President Donald Trump or members of his administration.
Former DC Comics president Paul Levitz, journalist Sarah Weinman and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng are among signatories to the letter, written by novelist Barry Lyga and titled “No Book Deals for Traitors.”
“We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest — our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals,” the letter read. “We affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals.
“Consequently, we believe: No participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus should be enriched by the almost rote largesse of a big book deal. And no one who incited, suborned, instigated, or otherwise supported the January 6, 2021 coup attempt should have their philosophies remunerated and disseminated through our beloved publishing houses.”
The letter went on to invoke “Son of Sam” laws, which prevent convicted criminals from profiting from book deals, and concluded, “We are tired of the industry we love enriching the monsters among us, and we will do whatever is in our power to stop it.”