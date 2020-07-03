In a broadcast career that spanned more than a half-century, Hugh Downs was one of the most versatile and durable personalities on television. A mainstay of American TV-watching rituals for generations, he held for years the world record for most time on air — more than 10,000 hours — before Regis Philbin officially surpassed him in 2004.
By the time Downs signed off in 1999, he was known to millions of TV-watchers as the co-host with Barbara Walters of the ABC newsmagazine “20/20.” Before that, he had been a host of NBC’s “Today” show, the long-running staple of American mornings, and before that a sidekick to Jack Paar on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” the long-running staple of late-night viewing.
He also hosted the game show “Concentration.” By the time he retired, one reporter noted, Downs had been on TV nearly as long as TV had been on.
He “represented the entire history of broadcasting,” Ron Simon, curator for television and radio at the Paley Center for Media in New York, said in an interview. “Whatever the format, he was that consummate, quintessential broadcaster who could adapt his style to what was needed.”
Downs died July 1 at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 99. A great-niece, Molly Shaheen, confirmed his death and said the cause was a heart ailment.
“From ABC News, around the world and into your home, the stories that touch your life, with Hugh Downs and Barbara Walters” was the opening line that introduced “20/20” during its longtime Friday night slot. But the Downs-Walters pairing, one of the best known and most successful on-air partnerships of its era, had begun years earlier on “Today.”
The style that distinguished Downs — intellectual and unhurried — did not appeal to all viewers. “I know I’m perceived as bland,” he once told an interviewer. But his fans found him trustworthy, the quality that defined his time on “20/20.”
He joined the show in 1978 at the request of ABC News executive Roone Arledge, shortly after its debut with co-hosts Robert Hughes, an art critic, and veteran magazine editor Harold Hayes. The performance by Hughes and Hayes, who had minimal broadcast experience, was widely panned.
After several years as a “20/20” correspondent, Walters joined Downs as co-anchor in 1984. With her probing questions and Downs’s likable fascination with the world, they made the show a top TV newsmagazine.
Downs remained on “20/20” for so long that the host who had once seemed fatherly began to appear grandfatherly. When he had a double-knee replacement in 1996, he documented the ordeal for his “20/20” viewers — missing only one night of his hosting duties.
Hugh Malcolm Downs was born Feb. 14, 1921, in Akron, Ohio. His father sold automobile accessories. The younger Downs attended what is now Bluffton University in Ohio and, in need of funds, found work in 1939 as a radio announcer in nearby Lima. He gradually moved up the ranks.
Downs moved to larger radio stations in Detroit, where he studied at Wayne State University, and later in Chicago. He said that when he did his first TV audition in the mid-1940s, he had never before seen a television show.