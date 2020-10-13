A Godzilla attraction opened Saturday at Nijigen no Mori, an amusement park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture where visitors can experience the world of anime and manga.
The new attraction imagines that Godzilla is half-buried because of an explosion. His huge upper body protruding from the ground measures 23 meters (75 feet) high and 55 meters long, making it the world’s largest Godzilla sculpture. Visitors can enjoy various activities, the most noticeable being a zip line that slides down toward Godzilla’s wide-open mouth.
There are two courses for the zip line: internal entry, which is 162 meters long, and external monitoring, which is 152 meters long.
Visitors can also enjoy shooting games and a museum that has a collection of figures from past Godzilla works. The entry fee is 3,800 yen ($36) for those 12 years and older, and 2,200 yen for ages 5 to 11.
A subsidiary of Pasona Group Inc., a human resources firm that has decided to relocate its head office to Awaji Island, operates the park. “I want more people around the world to know about and come to Awaji Island because of Godzilla,” group CEO Yasuyuki Nambu said.