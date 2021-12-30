Whether you’ve baked or been gifted too much food without enough mouths to eat it, or you tried a new recipe or store-bought treat that was just “meh,” the extras can pile up.
Making use of those leftovers is not only thrifty and green, it can also be fun. Here are a few ideas:
Bread
To simplify things, assume we’re talking about enriched breads, which typically include butter, eggs and/or sugar and are a staple of the holiday season. Common examples: brioche, challah, stollen and panettone. Pastries such as croissants are similar.
You’re probably already familiar with one of the more common ways to make use of plain croissants. That would be almond croissants, in which a nut paste is spread and baked into stale or day-old pastries. Could you do the same thing with the often gifted, often underwhelming panettone? Answer: Yes. My colleague Daniela Galarza took the idea and ran with it, developing a recipe for Panettone Bostock, a variation on the common French pastry for using up old bread. Hers features an any-nut frangipane you can slather onto stale panettone, croissants, brioche or even white bread and top with your choice of nuts and fruit.
Extra panettone and cake are easily transformed into a trifle, in which layers of fruit, whipped cream, custard and any add-in of your choice, really, can mask — and improve — even the most mediocre baked goods. Could you do it with fruit cake? Sure. Add some of your favorite liqueur, or even eggnog, for some holiday glam.
If you’re a pie baker, follow the lead of such experts as Dorie Greenspan and place a layer of breadcrumbs on top of the crust to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom. Dried works the best for soaking up excess liquid, so you can run your bread, ideally brioche or challah since they don’t have add-ins, through the food processor and then leave them on a sheet pan to stale or place briefly in a moderate oven to dry out. Freeze and use as needed.
Stale or dried bread is a natural in a number of thrifty, satisfying dishes. French toast is a classic, though it works best with breads with a tighter rather than very open crumb (ditto the bostock). For a large-format option built for the oven, there’s always bread pudding. It can be made with layers of slices, but you open up your options if you decide to go with cubed bread, which you can dry out overnight or in the oven so that it better soaks up your custard made with eggs and milk, cream or half-and-half. Croissant bread pudding is absolutely a possibility.
Cookies
Much like cake, cookies take well to being layered with whipped cream, in the form of icebox cakes. Let your creativity run wild as you build a creation that can feature your choice of nuts, preserves, booze, sprinkles, curd and chocolate (shaved or ganache).
Cookies broken down in the food processor make a great foundation for a press-in pie or tart crust when mixed with butter or sugar as needed.
We’re of the opinion that any season is fit for ice cream, so go ahead and fold in pieces of cookies — bonus points if you use multiple types — into a homemade batch. Ditto cake, especially if you brush it with liqueur or a flavored syrup before breaking it into bite-size pieces.
Could you use leftover gingersnaps or spiced wafers such as speculoos to make your own cookie butter? You bet.
Panettone Bostock
Total time: 50 minutes
Servings: 6 to 8
Among the lesser-known offerings in the average French pastry case, near the piles of croissants, stacks of brioche and rows of eclairs, is the bostock.
Traditionally, it’s a square slice of stale brioche, brushed with a sweet syrup and covered in a thick layer of frangipane or almond cream. A sprinkle of sliced almonds or bits of fruit may garnish the top before it’s baked. It emerges golden and crisp around the edges, but still pillowy soft in the center. Sweet and dense, it’s lovely dipped into a warm cafe au lait or served with a cup of hot tea.
Similar in flavor to an almond croissant, bostock was likely invented as a way to use up leftover sweet breads. The process is easy to replicate using almost any tender bread or cake — including slices of white bread, milk bread, challah or pound cake — so here, it’s applied to panettone.
A great panettone, airy and golden, needs no accompaniment — and will probably be eaten within hours. This recipe is for the lackluster loaves with dense or dry interiors.
Start by making a not-too-sweet syrup, which you’ll use to moisten the slices of panettone. It can be flavored with almost anything. Orange blossom water is a common addition, as it complements the flavor of almonds, but rose water, vanilla, a strip of citrus zest or splash of liquor work just as well.
Next, make the frangipane. Any nut works just fine in this recipe, including almonds, which are classic. Pecan and walnut frangipane is especially rich; pistachios produce a faintly green frangipane.
Spread the frangipane onto the moistened slices of panettone and bake them as is, or dress them up with pieces of fruit or a sprinkle of nuts.
For the prettiest presentation, cut a loaf of panettone across its equator to get large, round slices.
This recipe is great for using up almost any leftover enriched bread or cake, so as long as the slices are about 1-inch thick, it doesn’t matter what shape they are. So, if your slices are smaller than what’s called for here, don’t fret. Moisten as directed, spread with a one-third-inch-thick layer of frangipane and bake, keeping in mind that baking time may be shorter for smaller slices.
For best results, avoid panettone that contains a lot of chocolate, as it can burn during baking.
If your loaf is still quite moist, dry out slices in a 300-degree oven for 10 to 20 minutes.
The syrup and frangipane can be made up to two days in advance.
Panettone is available online or at well-stocked grocery stores around the holidays.
Almonds, pistachios, pecans, pine nuts, hazelnuts, cashews and macadamia nuts will all work in this recipe. Nuts may be roasted or raw.
INGREDIENTS
For the syrup
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
½ teaspoon orange blossom water or rose water (optional)
For the frangipane:
1 cup shelled, unsalted nuts, such as pistachios or almonds, preferably blanched
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
¼ teaspoon fine sea or table salt
Two (8-inch-wide, 1-inch-thick) slices panettone, cut across the equator, stale or dried out
Slices of fresh, dried or poached fruit or chopped nuts (optional)
Confectioners’ sugar, for serving (optional)
STEPS:
1. Make the syrup. In a small saucepan over high heat, combine the water and sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves, about one minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange blossom water or rose water, if using. Set aside to cool.
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
2. Make the frangipane. In a food processor, process the nuts and sugar until the nuts are finely ground, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl if necessary. Add the egg, butter and salt and process until smooth.
3. Assemble. Place the stale or lightly toasted panettone slices on the prepared baking sheet. Using a pastry brush or spoon, brush the panettone with the syrup until it is soft and moist but not completely soaked. You may have leftover syrup; reserve for another use.
Using a tablespoon or offset spatula, spread about a half cup of frangipane in an even, one-third-inch-thick layer over each soaked slice of panettone. Depending on the size of the slices, you may have some left over. Top with fruit or chopped nuts, if desired.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the frangipane is set and lightly browned along the edges. Serve warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Extra syrup and frangipane can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Leftover syrup may be strained and used to sweeten tea or other beverages.
Nutrition information per serving (¼ slice) based on 8, using half the syrup | Calories: 299; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 65 mg; Sodium: 191 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 24 g; Protein: 7 g.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.