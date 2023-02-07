More than 4,000 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria early Monday.
The earthquake, one of the region’s strongest in over 100 years, has left mounds of wreckage and thousands injured, as rescue efforts go underway amid a winter storm. Strong aftershocks were felt throughout the region hours after the first earthquake, reaching as far as Northeast Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.
The United States is sending immediate assistance to Turkey and many NGOs are rushing to civilians’ aid in both countries. Here are some relief organizations to donate to.
Americares
The emergency response team at Americares, a global health and disaster relief nonprofit based in Stamford, is working with partner organizations to address civilians’ health needs in both countries.
The nonprofit delivers medicine and humanitarian aid to health providers in affected communities. Information: https://t.co/28dC2VBeFq.
Save the Children
Members of Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization that has headquarters in Fairfield, Conn., are working with partner organizations in Northwest Syria to analyze the scale of the damage and assist children, according to a news release.
In Turkey, the organization has established a response team that is coordinating with the government and major stakeholders to aid civilians. Team members are also planning to provide emergency kits with blankets and winter clothing.
Information: support.savethechildren.org.
UNICEF
UNICEF members are on the ground in Syria providing emergency assistance families in the region and is helping children reunite with their families, according to its website. The field office teams are also assessing damage to water facilities and are providing water to displaced families. Information: www.unicef.org.
Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
The organization has donated medical supplies and sent medical staff to 23 health facilities in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces in Syria, according to its website. MSF has also donated blankets and life kits to displaced families and is coordinating with authorities in Northwest Syria and southern Turkey. Information: www.doctorswithoutborder.org.
Syrian American Medical Society
The Syrian American Medical Society is providing medical assistance to affected areas and is calling for more aid and response teams for its overwhelmed hospitals, according to a press release. SAMS is working with healthcare partners and humanitarian organizations to coordinate relief efforts. Information: www.sams-usa.net.
Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM)
The organization, which has provided healthcare and medical assistance to civilians impacted by the war in Syria since 2012, has issued an urgent call for emergency funds to support rescue efforts.
“UOSSM hospitals and medical facilities are overwhelmed and will need support to ensure lives are saved during this crisis. Countless families became homeless yet again and are in desperate need of shelter, medical aid, food, and sources for heat,” officials said in a press release. Information: www.uossm.org.
CARE International
The social justice organization is delivering essential items to people affected by the earthquake. CARE Türkiye is responding to affect areas in Northwest Syria, where teams are delivering blankets, food, tents and other items to people in need, according to its website. Information: www.care-international.org.
Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent
The Turkish Red Crescent staff members and volunteers are providing meals to civilians and first responders as well as providing psychosocial support and blood donations, according to a release from the American Red Cross. Information: www.kizilay.org
The Syrian Red Crescent teams are sending first aid and are performing emergency medical evaluations. Information: www.sarc.sy.
The White Helmets
The team of volunteers has declared a state of emergency in Northwest Syria and is calling for immediate aid from authorities and humanitarian organizations. Information: www.whitehelmets.org.
International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation
The organization is helping authorities with emergency rescue efforts in the Turkish cities of Kilis, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras and Sanlıurfa. IBC is calling for donations of tents, heaters, blankets, clothes, cooked meals and first aid kits. Information: www.ibc.org.tr.
