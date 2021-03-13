LOS ANGELES — For nearly two decades, Read Across America, the nation’s largest celebration of literacy, was built around the work of one writer.
It’s no coincidence that the annual event, launched by the National Education Association in 1998, kicks off on March 2, the birthday of Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, who died in La Jolla in 1991. Typically, young readers join their teachers in weeklong festivities that include guest read-alouds and parties in which they dress up like the Lorax, Thing 1, Thing 2 and other beloved characters. In 2010, nearly 300 children gathered at the Library of Congress to hear First Lady Michelle Obama read “The Cat in the Hat.”
On many campuses, the tradition continues. But at some schools, educators have cut ties with the work of Geisel, opting instead to follow the NEA’s newer guidance and focus on “diversity and inclusion.”
Events surrounding this year’s celebration may have felt like a sudden, unforeseen shift in the program. President Joe Biden omitted any mention of Dr. Seuss from his Read Across America message; the author’s estate announced it would no longer publish six books deemed to contain offensive material; and reports circulated that Loudon County, Va., had banned his books. Some conservative rushed to declare that “cancel culture” had suddenly come for our green eggs and ham.
In fact, the Virginia county hadn’t banned his books but merely released guidance — back in 2019 — suggesting a pivot toward more diverse reading. Read Across America has been issuing the same guidance since 2018. And over the past several years, educators across the country have increasingly concluded that other books might better promote literacy and inclusiveness at the same time.
Unsettling images
Letitia Avalos, who teaches kindergarten at Van Deene Avenue Elementary School in Torrance, Calif., came to that conclusion independently.
She first heard charges of racism in Dr. Seuss books last year. But because “things are sometimes taken out of context,” she decided to do her own research.
What Avalos found was unsettling: Especially early on in his career, before he wrote as Dr. Seuss, Geisel drew racist cartoons and ads portraying Black, Jewish, Indigenous, Asian, Mexican and Muslim people in stereotypical and demeaning ways. During World War II, he supported the internment of Japanese Americans. In “Waiting for the Signal From Home,” for instance, he depicted a mass of caricatured Japanese Americans lining up to pick up explosives, reinforcing the perception that they posed a threat to the country.
But it wasn’t just the cartoons, for which he later expressed some regret. As his estate, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, acknowledged recently, offensive imagery sometimes seeped into his work for children. The company announced it would stop publishing six books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” which launched his career as Dr. Seuss — that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
A few years earlier, two researchers made an even broader point. Ramón Stephens, a Black PhD candidate at UC San Diego, teamed up with Katie Ishizuka, whose grandparents had been held in internment camps, to examine more than 2,200 characters in 50 of Geisel’s books.
Their study identified 45 “characters of color” across the works, 2 percent of the total. Among them, Ishizuka and Stephens found that 43 have “stereotypical East Asian characteristics” or turbans and two are identified as “African.” The researchers also note that all his characters of color are males presented in “subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles.”
Ishizuka and Stephens also discuss Geisel’s “Horton Hears a Who!” Dr. Seuss Enterprises often bills the book as a text that promotes tolerance, and many have come to interpret it as an apology for the World War II propaganda. But Geisel “never issued an actual, explicit, or direct apology or recantation of his anti-Japanese propaganda,” write Ishizuka and Stephens.
In 2017, the researchers submitted their findings to the NEA, calling on the association to reconsider its focus on Dr. Seuss. By the time their study was published two years later, they had succeeded in their goal. In 2018, the NEA removed all of Geisel’s books from its Read Across America resource calendar, replacing them with diverse books and authors.
When asked what prompted the NEA to end its partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a spokesperson said, “We shifted to focus on celebrating a nation of diverse readers by featuring books in which all students can see themselves.”
Author’s legacy re-examined
Does this mean Dr. Seuss will never see a classroom again? Is his reputation permanently tarnished? Philip Nel, a professor at Kansas State University, has written several books on Dr. Seuss, including “Was the Cat in the Hat Black?: The Hidden Racism of Children’s Literature, and the Need for Diverse Books.” But he believes the author’s legacy can be re-examined without being erased.
Nel backs Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing those six books and dismisses arguments that it amounts to censorship, because they will still be available in libraries.
The Dr. Seuss estate, which raked in $33 million in 2020, “is taking responsibility for what it is putting into the world and what it is profiting from,” he said. “In removing books that promote stereotypes, it has made a moral decision.” He maintains that Geisel did experience an evolution in his thinking, though not a complete transformation.
In its statement, the company said its decision “is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” When asked for details regarding that plan, the company told The Times in an email that it “will continue to broaden its initiatives.” It has no plans to stop publishing or promoting any other books.
If the company really wants to make an impact, Nel said, it ought to consider using its platform to elevate other voices — just as Rick Riordan, author of the “Percy Jackson & the Olympians” series, has done with Black and LGBTQ authors.
Doing so, he added, would improve the company’s image. “I suspect they’ve come to realize that racism is not good for the brand,” Nel added. “And so, you could take a step further and align your brand with diverse books. There’s a capitalist incentive for you to do the right thing.” But there are bigger issues at hand, he said. Children’s books are seldom taken seriously, “but they are, in fact, the most important. These are the books we use to first figure out who we are, what we believe, who matters.”