The search for the right living arrangements for older parents or relatives can be challenging, particularly as their needs regarding assistance and care evolve with age. Luckily, a variety of choices exist, ranging from simple adjustments in a current home to retirement communities and assisted living or nursing facilities.
Read on to learn effective strategies for gracefully navigating the often stressful — and sometimes emotional — task of locating elderly housing options.
Aging in place
Many seniors prefer to remain in their homes as they age. This often requires renovations to make the home easier to navigate, as mobility decreases and things like stairs get harder to manage. The costs of these modifications can vary wildly, from a few hundred dollars for grab bars in a bathroom to thousands for bigger projects or additions. Plus, if these fixes are not aesthetically pleasing or look hospital-like, they could decrease a home’s value. To avoid taking on these projects, seniors can investigate other real estate options, like purchasing a home that’s already been renovated.
Pros:
No need to move
Might be cheaper than other options
Cons:
Requires renovations
No community, help or care on-site
House sharing
Imagine aging in place, but with a roommate (and sometimes, even a roommate who pays rent). With this option, seniors can live independently while having someone to talk to and assist with daily living. Plus, seniors living together can slash their expenses significantly. Online resources like Senior Homeshares and Silvernest can help you find a good house-sharing match.
Pros:
Companionship
Cost-effective
Cons:
Might need to spend money on renovations
Risk of problematic tenant-roommates
Moving in with kids
Financially, this option could be ideal: Moving in with adult children means seniors and their families avoid the cost of assisted living. As with aging in place, though, home modifications might be necessary. Homeowners planning to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), or separate housing unit on their lot for their parent to live in, should check local laws first. ADUs, often called mother-in-law suites, are not legal everywhere.
Pros:
Cost-effective
No need for assisted living facilities
Cons:
Home renovations might be necessary
Adult children must oversee care
Independent living communities
As the name indicates, these developments allow their residents to live independently — they do not provide medical care or help with daily living. However, they do offer plenty of amenities, often including pools, gyms, activities, transportation and sometimes daily meals and laundry service. As you might imagine, buying or even renting in one of these resort-like communities is not cheap. If you can afford it, this is an ideal option for couples and seniors who are still in good physical health and want a low-maintenance lifestyle and neighbors similar in age.
Pros:
Community and activities
Lots of amenities
Cons:
No medical care or support
May be expensive
Assisted living
Assisted living facilities can be similar to independent living, but with an additional layer of medical care and assistance with daily necessities. These facilities are ideal for seniors who require help with things like bathing and taking medications, but not the 24/7 skilled medical care that nursing homes provide. The care plans and levels can differ by facility, but the monthly median cost of assisted living communities runs about $4,500.
Pros:
Help with daily needs and medical care
Community and activities
Cons:
Costs can be steep
Might feel more like a nursing home
Subsidized housing
Public housing may be available for low-income seniors — but receiving it often requires navigating a lengthy process and plenty of paperwork. The financial requirements differ by area, so seniors and their families should check with their local Public Housing Agency or ask a HUD housing counselor for guidance. HUD also offers a Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program, which helps place seniors in affordable housing that meets their physical needs. Alternatively, seniors can rent traditional units, offsetting their costs with HUD’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program or Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program.
Pros:
Most economical
Sometimes includes care and community
Cons:
Applying can be time-consuming
Receiving housing can take a while
Life plan communities
These communities, also called continuing-care retirement communities or CCRCs, offer ascending levels of care, which seniors can transition through as they age. A single campus might encompass independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Seniors either pay monthly rent or an initial payment followed by monthly maintenance or service fees. This is not an ideal option for those living on Social Security, as costs tend to be high: According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, the average monthly rental fee in the first quarter of 2023 ranged from $3,450 to $7,303.
Pros:
Can age in place within one campus
Tiered care levels
Cons:
High costs
May need to move from one building to another
