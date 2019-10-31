WASHINGTON — The House is expected to approve legislation Thursday formally authorizing and articulating guidelines for the next phase of its impeachment inquiry, a move that signals Democrats are on course to bring charges against President Donald Trump later this year.
The vote, which is expected to hew closely to party lines, is likely to fuel the partisan fighting that has accompanied every stage of the impeachment probe. Nearly all Democrats are expected to back the resolution, but House Republicans, who spent weeks clamoring for such a vote, argue that the minority rights afforded to them — and the president — by the resolution are unsatisfactory.
The House's resolution clears the way for nationally televised hearings as Democrats look to make their case to the American people that Trump should be impeached. At issue is whether the president abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign leader to investigate his domestic political rivals.
"The American people will hear firsthand about the president's misconduct," said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who has led the investigation and will conduct the next phase.
Democratic leaders expect that two to four of their members may vote against the resolution.
Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., one of the few Trump-district Democrats who has been reluctant about backing an impeachment inquiry, said this week that he would be voting for the resolution.
"It's about transparency in the process; I like the fact that the transcripts will be made public and the American public will get the chance to understand what's going on," he said, adding that he still is not convinced Trump needs to be impeached. "I am not prejudging anything ... until I see all the evidence."
The House's resolution paves the way for the president and his counsel to request and query witnesses and participate in impeachment proceedings once they reach the Judiciary Committee, which is tasked with writing any articles of impeachment that will be voted on by the House. It also authorizes the House Intelligence Committee to release transcripts of its closed-door depositions to the public, and it directs the committee to write and then release a report on that investigation in the same fashion.
The resolution gives the Republican minority on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees a chance to subpoena documents and testimony — provided that either the Democratic chairman or a majority of the committee agrees. And it establishes special procedures under which the chairman and top Republican on the panel can take up to 90 minutes to make their cases or defer to a staff lawyer to do so.
Leading Republicans are adamant that not a single GOP member will back the measure — and they are leaning heavily on Republicans who have openly criticized the president in the past.
"It is still not a fair process in my mind," said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., who, like most Republicans, has pledged to vote against the resolution. "It is still a process where the Democrats call all the shots and we were not consulted along the way... . So, no. I'm a no."
The resolution does not deal with the merits of impeaching the president, just procedure. But even Republicans who have expressed concern about points of Trump's conduct — such as Walden, who Democrats believe could be swayable on an ultimate impeachment vote — are holding the party line on Thursday's impeachment procedures vote.
Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., who like Walden recently announced his upcoming retirement and has refused to rule out voting to impeach Trump, also indicated earlier this week that he is likely to vote against the resolution establishing the impeachment inquiry road map.