WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee is poised to vote Tuesday night on its report on President Donald Trump's conduct regarding Ukraine, clearing the way for the Judiciary Committee to work on articles of impeachment based on the document.
The Intelligence Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Members started reviewing the report on Monday night, opening a 24-hour window before the expected vote along party lines to approve the document. The report will be made public later Tuesday.
Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
The Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday morning. Four law professors — three chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans — are slated to testify on the "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment."
The three chosen by Democrats: Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt. The one invited by Republicans: George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley.
During a television interview Monday night, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his panel will continue to investigate Trump after transmitting its report to Judiciary.
"That's not the end of our investigation," Schiff said on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show." "So even while Judiciary does its work, we will continue investigating. We're continuing to issue subpoenas. We're continuing to learn new information. That work goes on, but we also feel a sense of urgency."
Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday called Democrats "very unpatriotic" for pursuing his impeachment while he is overseas meeting with other NATO leaders. He dismissed the possibility of a congressional censure as an alternative to removal from office.
His latest comments on the impeachment inquiry came during a one-on-one meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, when Trump fielded questions from reporters for nearly an hour.
Asked if impeachment proceedings cast a cloud over his negotiations at the NATO summit, Trump lashed out at Democrats.
"I think it's very unpatriotic for the Democrats to put on a performance where they do that," he said. "I do. I think it's a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn't supposed to be used that way... . Does it cast a cloud? Well, if it does, then the Democrats have done a very great disservice to the country, which they have. They've wasted a lot of time."
Trump also dismissed an idea that has been floated in Congress of censuring him for his conduct toward Ukraine rather than impeaching him.
"I heard about it," Trump said. "Now they want to go to censure because they have no case for impeachment. So they want to go to censure. I don't want them to go to censure. . . I don't mind being censured if you do something wrong. I did nothing wrong.