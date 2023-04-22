Hospitals, scrambling to fill vacancies after departures of nurses and other caregivers during the pandemic, are looking to new places and methods to hire help — including warehouse workers and their own nonmedical staff — and creating shorter, gig-work shifts.
“Everyone realizes that we’re on the precipice of a major cliff,” said Greg Till, chief people officer at the Renton, Washington-based Providence health system, which operates 51 hospitals and 1,000 clinics in the western U.S. “There’s no way that we’re going to be able to build a workforce that’s large enough to take care of the population.”
The staffing crunch combined with rising costs for travel nurses, who are temporary and often paid at high rates, has prompted hospitals to rethink the job of nursing itself. Care facilities are experimenting with a combination of training programs to entice workers from other industries, reorganizing jobs to free highly trained registered nurses from paperwork and other less-skilled tasks and offering the flexibility of shorter freelance shifts.
Openings for nurses and other health-care workers are growing more than twice as fast as the overall U.S. job market, according to Josh Bersin, head of a human-resources research and consulting firm. He estimates that 42 percent of the nursing workforce is at or near retirement and forecasts a shortage of 2.1 million nurses — or about a third of the total needed — by 2025 as the population of older Americans continues to surge. Annual turnover for registered nurses is 22.5 percent, according to staffing firm NSI Nursing Solutions, with the cost to replace a bedside nurse averaging $52,350.
Till said Providence is aiming to enroll 6,000 this year in its nursing academy, which trains already-licensed nurses for practice and specialties such as behavioral health and obstetrics, up from 4,700 last year.
