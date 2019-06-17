Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was released from jail one month early today, as the government reels from one of the largest mass protests since the former British colony’s return two decades ago.
A smiling Wong — the face of the Occupy Central movement five years ago — was wearing a white collared shirt and carrying books as he left Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute in the city’s Kowloon district. Wong, 22, told reporters that he would soon join protesters seeking Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation and the withdrawal of extradition legislation that has sparked protests including clashes between demonstrators and police last week.
The protest “shows the commitment of Hong Kong’s people to protect our freedom,” he said. “In the future, I hope governments around the world will support activists in Hong Kong that face prosecution and also physical assault from the police force.”
Members of Demosisto, the pro-democracy party Wong co-founded, were on hand for his release. “Add oil, Chi-fung, I want true universal suffrage!” an elderly female supporter shouted, calling Wong by his Chinese name and using a popular phrase similar to “lean in.” Universal suffrage — which in Hong Kong is shorthand for direct elections of the city’s chief executive — was the main goal of the Occupy protests.
It was unclear whether the move to free him was linked to Sunday’s march, one of the largest in the city’s history. Organizers said close to 2 million people had taken to the streets to protest the legislation, which would allow extraditions to mainland China for the first time. Police put the tally at 338,000.
Wong, a former student leader, started his activist career during protests that forced the withdrawal of a national education curriculum in 2012 and later co-founded Demosisto. Now free, he could further rally demonstrators — including the small number who remained in the financial district this morning.
Hong Kong rose up in defiance the day after Lam suspended the bill. People demanding its full withdrawal flooded the streets, bringing the city center to a standstill for a second straight weekend and drawing a formal apology from the embattled leader.
Thousands of people also took to the streets in 2017 when Wong received a six-month sentence for charges against him relating to the pro-democracy Occupy movement. He got a subsequent three-month sentence for contempt of court, which was reduced to two in May upon returning from bail.
— Bloomberg News