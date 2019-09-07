DETROIT — Authorities say Deangelo Martin, a 34-year-old homeless man, targeted sex workers, mostly in their 50s, and killed them inside derelict houses. As prosecutors decide whether to charge Martin in those deaths, police say they’re investigating him in connection with other potential killings.
The case has shined a light both on Detroit’s vulnerable population of sex workers and the endemic problem of abandoned homes in the Michigan metropolis, leading the mayor to promise to board up thousands of blighted properties that police combed through to look for more victims.
Police found the first body March 19, inside a vacant house. Later identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, she died of blunt force trauma to the head, WDIV reported. On May 24, authorities found Trevesene Ellis, 53, also dead of blunt force trauma to the head in an abandoned house. On June 5, Tamara M. Jones, 56, was found in another neglected property; her cause of death is unclear. According to the Detroit News, all the women were “arranged in kneeling positions,” with used condoms nearby.
Police sounded the alarm after discovering Jones’ body. “It appears we may have a serial killer,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig warned at a news conference last month, citing the similarities in the victims and the ramshackle dwellings where their remains were left behind.
On June 7, police arrested Martin at a bus stop. They haven’t said what evidence first led them to the itinerant man.
— The Washington Post