The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, surging past expectations and helping ease fears about the nation's economic health in the midst of President Donald Trump's trade war.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly, to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said, but remains near a half-century low. The tight labor market has compelled many employers to offer more perks and higher pay to find and retain good workers. The unemployment rate has been at or below 4 percent for more than a year.
The strong employment gains exceeded analysts' expectations of 162,000 jobs in June and represent a significant rebound from the meager 72,000 jobs added in May, which sparked off fears that the economy might be losing momentum.
Jobs gains were broad-based, with professional services, health care, construction, transportation and warehousing all seeing large bumps in hiring. Manufacturing added 17,000 jobs in May, a notable increase after several months of little change.