With most camps closed, pools shut down and resorts shuttered because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there’s one often-overlooked option still available to kids this summer: nature.
There are plenty of reasons nature is good for kids, including both the physical (movement, lowering blood pressure) and the mental (people feel better just by spending time in nature). And with warm weather and no school, this is the ideal time to get kids outside. You simply need to figure out how to lure them there:
Give them their own space. Jennifer Gulizia, a flower farmer and blogger in Hood River, Ore., carved out a small space on the family’s flower farm so her 5-year-old daughter could grow and cut flowers. Gulizia suggested giving children a small area in the backyard or garden to call their own. This could even be an indoor pot just to get them used to nature. Add a few seeds, and it’s a mini-garden that can eventually be moved outdoors. It gets kids accustomed to feeling dirt, learning about plants and understanding that none of it is scary or something to avoid.
Allow them to be messy. Children need to be permitted to explore freely in nature, and that isn’t always pretty, said Victoria Hilton, founder and chief executive of Stepping Stones Nursery School in Chicago. She said that it’s OK to let children pick flowers and occasionally stomp through the garden. “Sometimes, overprotectiveness toward natural things can lead children to fear interacting with nature itself.” Kids should be allowed to get dirty and explore, and although they should learn to be respectful of nature, they also need to experiment, Hilton said. Even running through the grass to snag a firefly is a classic way to play in nature and learn how amazing and fascinating it can be (and it presents an opportunity to teach kids about why the fireflies glow).
Go bigger — or smaller. Simply walking into a forest and expecting children to find a love of the outdoors for themselves is unrealistic for most kids who are accustomed to constant stimulation, said Nick Wilkesmann, head of outdoor education at Haileybury Rendall School in Australia. Try renting mountain bikes, kayaks, surfboards or other to make time spent outdoors more interesting. On the other hand, parents may be tempted to go full tilt with a camping trip or a long hike, but that may be too much for some kids, so think about your own child before you choose your adventure. If your child isn’t ready for a full forest immersion, go slowly, said Jenn Wisegarver, who runs a private in-home day care and is an advocate for Forest Schools for Illinois. “Provide a bowl of potting soil to play truck in on a bath curtain or a tarp,” she said. Or let them play with bug toys and then show them picture books of bugs. Teach them the parts of an insect, and let them marvel at their functions. (For example, a spider’s spinnerets can make a delicate egg sac for their babies.) Then go explore those insects outdoors.
Create a nature-themed scavenger hunt. Write down objects for your children to find outdoors or draw pictures if they can’t read yet, said Marybeth Hamilton, a Minnesota-based blogger and mother of two. The best part of a scavenger hunt is the fact that kids can do it with their eyes if they’d rather not engage their other senses, Hamilton said. Translation: This is great for kids who aren’t ready to touch nature yet.
Start a collection. Encourage your kids to collect nature-themed objects, such as shells, rocks or leaves, drawn from appropriate places, suggested Kristi Mason, a celebrity nanny based in Los Angeles. (Remember not to take items from national parks and other protected habitats, and to teach kids about Leave No Trace.) Provide a designated space for the collections, and let the kids show off what they’ve foraged to anyone and everyone. Help your children research the items they’ve collected.
Live by example. If you’re telling the kids to get outside and play, but they don’t see you doing it, they’ll be less likely to get out of the house, Mason said. “If they see their parents or caregivers sitting inside bingeing TV, eating Cheetos, they will most likely mimic that behavior,” she said. “If they see them outside having a blast or just enjoying the day, they will be quick to follow.”