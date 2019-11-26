Hampshire College has won a crucial vote of confidence as a New England accreditation agency declined to place the school on probation and affirmed that the unconventional liberal arts college has made "substantial progress" in its quest for financial stability.
For many years, Hampshire has faced financial challenges that are hardly unusual for a small residential college with a modest endowment in a region with a surplus of higher education options.
A number of schools in New England and elsewhere have closed in recent years. Tiny Marlboro College, with about 150 students in Vermont, announced this month that it will fold into the 4,400-student Emerson College in Boston.
Hampshire's challenges exploded into crisis this year after the college leadership decided Feb. 1 not to enroll a full first-year class while its president at the time explored restructuring options, including a merger. Students and alumni protested the decision vociferously. That led to the abrupt resignation in April of President Miriam Nelson and key members of the governing board who supported her.
The New England Commission of Higher Education, Hampshire's accreditor, tracked the turmoil. In April, Barbara Brittingham, president of the accrediting agency, described the school's position as "precarious." In May, the college sent leaders to a commission hearing to vouch that Hampshire could remain in compliance with accreditation standards.
The stakes were high. Without accreditation, the college would face major difficulty in recruiting students and raising funds.
On Friday, the commission voted to continue Hampshire's accreditation. That gave the college effectively a two-year reprieve, enabling its leadership and alumni to continue an urgent effort to raise $60 million by 2024. So far, the campaign has raised $10.7 million. Filmmaker Ken Burns, who graduated from Hampshire in the 1970s, is one of the leaders of the campaign.
The college had 732 students this fall and aims to return to an enrollment of 1,100 to 1,200 by the 2023-2024 school year.
Hampshire opened in 1970 in Amherst, Massachusetts, as an experimental liberal arts college that pushes students to chart their own course of study and complete an in-depth project in coordination with faculty mentors. Professors give students written evaluations instead of letter grades. Hampshire is part of a five-college consortium that includes the neighboring University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Amherst, Smith and Mount Holyoke colleges.
Edward Wingenbach, who became Hampshire's president in August, called the commission's vote an important validation of the school's plans.
"We are in a stable situation, but we have to continue to work very hard and very creatively to maintain our current stability and achieve a sustainable financial position," Wingenbach said Monday as he was driving back to campus from a meeting with a potential donor in New Hampshire. "We are well positioned. We are in no danger of closing. But it's not nothing to raise $60 million. ... We have some work to do to remind people that we are open and viable. Come visit and apply."