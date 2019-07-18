AMHERST, Mass. — Hampshire College’s new president, Edward Wingenbach, has already raised morale at the beleaguered liberal arts college. Now he’s got to start raising money.
Wingenbach, 49, was on his way to campus Wednesday and wasn’t available to talk to the media. He will be introduced Thursday afternoon as the eighth president of Hampshire College. He’ll take office in August, replacing interim President Ken Rosenthal, who stepped in after the April resignation of Miriam Nelson.
The school is admitting only a partial class in the fall of 2019.
Hernandez said there were 60 applicants for the position of president.
Nelson resigned after her plans to merge Hampshire with another institution in order to meet a budget crisis met with stiff resistance at the famously counterculture Hampshire College.
Trustees previously approved a plan to admit only early decision and deferred admission students. As a result, Hampshire will admit just 15 new first-year students in the fall. But the college plans to admit a full-size first-year class of 300 or so students in 2020.
For the past six months, Wingenbach has been acting president of Ripon College in Wisconsin.
Hampshire now has more than $9 million in cash and pledges raised toward a goal of $20 million or more.