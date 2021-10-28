Here’s a quick and easy recipe that makes a haunting Halloween stew. The treat of this one-pot meal is that all of the ingredients are placed in a large pot and left to cook on their own.
Most stews require hours of preparation and slow cooking. This one can be made in only 15 minutes, perfect for serving on a busy Halloween. If you want to make the meal more festive, serve it in a hollowed-out pumpkin lined with foil.
Helpful hints:
You can use any type of beer. Most of the alcohol burns off in the cooking.
You can use any type of apple. Granny Smith are tart apples that hold their shape when cooked.
You can find chipotle powder at the supermarket. When using dried spices, make sure the bottle is no more than 6 months old.
HALLOWEEN HAM
AND BEER STEW
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
½ pound reduced-sodium deli ham (ask for it to be sliced ½-inch thick for cutting into cubes)
¾ pound sweet potato, about 2 cups cubed
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon chipotle powder
1 Granny Smith apple, sliced (about 1½ cups)
1 tomato, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
12 ounces beer
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 slices multigrain bread or 2 rolls
STEPS
Cut ham into 1-inch pieces. Peel sweet potato and cut into pieces of about a half inch to 1 inch. Place a large nonstick sauce pan over medium-high heat and add the ham, potato, onion and red bell pepper. Saute five minutes. Add the flour and stir to coat the ingredients in the pan. Sprinkle the thyme and chipotle pepper over the ingredients. Add the apple, tomatoes and beer. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid, and simmer, gently, 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. While stew simmers, place bread in toaster or under the broiler to warm.
Nutrition per serving: 529 calories (8 percent from fat), 4.5 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 24 mg cholesterol, 29.7 g protein, 75.6 g carbohydrates, 11.6 g fiber, 1,148 mg sodium.