A companion book to Sam McBratney’s bestselling children’s book “Guess How Much I Love You” is set to be published next week. It’s called “Will You Be My Friend?”
McBratney died Sept. 18. He was 77.
The 1994 illustrated book, about Little Nutbrown Hare, Big Nutbrown Hare and their expressions of love, has sold more than 47 million copies and has been translated into 57 languages around the world since its publication.
“Sam McBratney was a profoundly lovely human being,” Karen Lotz, group managing director of Candlewick’s parent company Walker Books Group, said in a statement Monday. “You could recognize his voice in a moment — he was an exceptionally talented wordsmith and always knew exactly what children would enjoy hearing the most. Amazingly humble, he also was a hilarious storyteller and convivial companion.”
A former teacher from northern Ireland, McBratney pivoted to writing full time after he retired, also publishing books including “The Lough Neah Monster” and “School Trip to the Stars.”
But “Guess How Much I Love You,” with its sweet message of ““I love you right up to the moon — and back,” was the Irish author’s most famous work.
McBratney is survived by his wife, Maralyn, their three children and six grandchildren.