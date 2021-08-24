ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo refused to give an inch as he gave up office.
The Democratic governor stood his ground as he said goodbye Monday, two weeks after announcing his reluctant resignation, with a final prerecorded message for New Yorkers.
Stepping down from office amid a flood of sexual harassment allegations and myriad other investigations into his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo used his farewell address to once again defend himself as he refused to accept blame for his own downfall.
“I understand that there are moments of intense political pressure and media frenzy that cause a rush to judgment. But that is not right. It’s not fair or sustainable,” he said. “Facts still matter.”
Cuomo is leaving office in the wake of an independent investigation that he authorized, overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James, which found credible evidence the 63-year-old sexually harassed 11 women and fostered a “toxic” workplace for young women.
One aide alleged the outgoing governor groped her breast and has since filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Another recounted a rash of inappropriate and sexually charged questions. A State trooper assigned to the governor’s security detail under questionable circumstances told investigators Cuomo repeatedly touched her in inappropriate ways.
The Queens-born career politician who saw his national star rise during the depths of the pandemic defiantly maintained his innocence Monday, painting the probe as nothing more than a “political firecracker” intended to sabotage him.
“And it worked,” he lamented. “There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will come out in time. Of that I am confident.”
Cuomo, spared impeachment only due to his resignation, still faces a federal probe into his administration’s potentially illegal obfuscation of nursing home COVID-19 deaths and a state investigation into his $5 million book deal, inked mid-pandemic.
He could also face criminal charges as prosecutors probe the allegations outlined in the attorney general’s report. Lawmakers in the Assembly still plan on publishing a report based on their abandoned impeachment probe.
Cuomo leaves with a $50,000-a-year pension and more than $18 million in his campaign war chest, although his top aide Melissa DeRosa said he has no intention of seeking office again, NY1 first reported.
While his future plans remain unclear, the soon-to-be-former governor looked back on his time in office with rose-colored glasses.
During his 15-minute farewell, Cuomo went on to list achievements from his 2½ terms in the Executive Mansion, touting infrastructure improvements and affordable housing projects and claiming his handiwork made government competent again.
“We have developed, over the last decade, a new paradigm of government in this state, a government that actually works and actually works for people,” he said. “It sounds simple, but it’s all the difference in the world.”
At midnight, Cuomo’s reign officially came to a close when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York’s 57th governor, making her the first woman to lead the Empire State.