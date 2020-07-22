Months after he was elected as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives last year, Larry Householder began an aggressive campaign to bail out two of the state’s nuclear power plants.
The $1.3 billion initiative was controversial and jammed through at the last minute, but Householder amassed just enough support among a bipartisan group of colleagues to save the facilities. When a referendum effort threatened to overturn the law, the 61-year-old GOP legislator allegedly organized a massive effort to quash the petition.
Prosecutors now say his push for the bailout — as well as his rise to one of the state’s most powerful political offices — was the result of a sprawling $60 million bribery scheme that prompted many of Ohio’s top Republicans to call for Householder’s resignation into Wednesday morning.
In an 82-page federal complaint unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors accused him and four others of spinning up a “criminal enterprise” that collected $60 million in dark money from a struggling energy company.
The company was not named in the complaint, but it appears to be Energy Harbor, an Akron-based power firm, previously named FirstEnergy Solutions, that owns the two northern Ohio nuclear plants receiving the bailout.
Hours after Householder was arrested at his farm near Columbus on Tuesday, many of the state’s top Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine, called on the lawmaker to resign.
“Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives,” DeWine wrote on Twitter. “This is a sad day for Ohio.”
While leaving federal court Tuesday, the speaker told a reporter for WSYX that he does not plan to leave office.
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, said Householder and his associates campaigned for the bailout in exchange for hefty payments they used to fund his bid for speaker, enrich themselves and hide their scheme.
“This is likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio,” U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference. “This was bribery, plain and simple. This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play.”
Besides Householder, four others — his adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges and lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes — were each charged with a racketeering conspiracy and taken into custody Tuesday. They each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The lawmaker, who represents a district east of Columbus, first arrived at the statehouse more than two decades ago. He was elected as House speaker in 2001, and stepped down almost four years later due to term limits. At the time, he and several aides were being investigated for possible money laundering. The federal probe was closed without any charges being filed.