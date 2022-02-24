Carrots are so much more intriguing than they usually get credit for. They have both a savory quality, which hints of the earth they come from, and enough sweetness to be dessert-worthy (hello, carrot cake).
Raw, they handily keep their crunch in lunchboxes and picnic salads, but they also yield beautifully to heat, transforming with cooking to melt-in-your-mouth softness. Nutritionally, carrots are a wonder, too, bursting with the antioxidant beta-carotene (which imparts their yellow-orange color,) plus fiber, potassium and vitamin C.
This recipe gives the vegetable a chance to shine, literally, with a glossy, lip-smacking glaze that plays up on all its assets. The carrots, which are sliced on the bias for extra flair, are first simmered in a brightening splash of orange juice until they are just tender. Then, in the same skillet, they are coated with a touch of maple syrup to coax out their sweetness, a dollop of miso paste to bring out their savory side, and a hit of orange zest for fruity contrast.
Once the carrots are tender and shimmering with all that flavor, they are sprinkled with a nutty crunch of toasted sesame seeds, making for a quick side dish that lets you enjoy the full splendor of the stalwart vegetable.
Miso-Orange Glazed Carrots
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
* * *
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds or a mix
1 tablespoon unsalted butter or neutral oil
1¼ pounds carrots (8 medium), peeled and cut on the bias ¼-inch thick
¼ cup juice and ¼ teaspoon finely grated zest from 1 large orange, divided
1 tablespoon shiro miso (white miso)
1 tablespoon maple syrup
¹/8 teaspoon fine salt
¹/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
STEPS
In a 10-inch dry skillet over medium heat, toast the sesame seeds, stirring frequently, until golden and fragrant, about two minutes. Transfer to a small dish.
Return the skillet to medium heat and add the butter or oil (if using the butter, let it melt first). Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about two minutes. Add the orange juice and bring to a simmer; then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook, until the carrots are firm-tender, five to six minutes.
Stir the miso, maple syrup, orange zest, salt and pepper into the orange juice until they form a sauce. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, uncovered, stirring frequently, until the carrots are tender and glazed and the sauce thickens, three to four minutes. Toss in the sesame seeds to combine; then remove from the heat and serve. Makes about 3 cups.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to three days.
Nutrition information per serving (¾ cup, using butter) | Calories: 124; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 8 mg; Sodium: 289 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation.