Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, where she will lie in honor for two days so members of the public can pay their respects.
More than 100 of Ginsburg’s former law clerks stood silently on the court plaza and steps, wearing black masks and at safe social distances, as her casket was carried by Supreme Court police up the steps and into the Great Hall for a private ceremony.
“Justice Ginsburg’s life is one of the many versions of the American dream,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, noting her parents were immigrants and she went on to leave her imprint on the highest court in the nation.
Ginsburg’s 483 majority, concurring and dissenting opinions “will steer the court for decades,” Roberts said. “When she spoke, people listened.”
The ceremony was attended by the eight remaining justices, along with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, according to the court.
Ginsburg will later lie in repose outdoors under the Portico at the top of the court’s steps, with a viewing area for members of the public to pay respects until 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Ginsburg will then lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the Capitol building on Friday — the first woman to receive such an honor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced Monday.
Ginsburg, 87, who spent 27 years on the nation’s top court and was only the second woman to serve on it, died Friday after from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. President Donald Trump said he’ll name a replacement for Ginsburg on Saturday and he wants the new justice confirmed before the November election.
The White House said Wednesday that Trump will pay his respects to Ginsburg on Thursday at the court.