These are not typical flapjacks with bits of apple and carrot mixed in for seasoning. Here, the produce leads the way with mounds of shredded green apple and carrot bound into tender, lightly browned skillet cakes with just enough egg and whole grain flour to hold them together in pancake form.
Keep this recipe in mind for whenever you need to spin something wonderful out of ordinary pantry and refrigerator staples. It’s sure to come in handy in the week ahead for those with ingredients left over from Rosh Hashanah dinner
In these tender pancakes, mounds of shredded sweet carrot and bright green apple along with a zing of fresh ginger, are bound into tender, skillet cakes with just enough egg and whole grain flour to hold them together. Served dolloped with yogurt and sprinkled with a crunch of toasted walnuts — no syrup needed — they make for a fabulous breakfast or brunch, but their more savory essence means they also fit right in for lunch or dinner.
Savory Carrot-Apple Pancakes
With Ginger
Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup raw walnut pieces
2 medium Granny Smith apples, unpeeled, halved and cored
1 large carrot (about 5 ½ ounces), peeled
3 large eggs
1/3 cup whole-wheat pastry flour or regular whole-wheat flour
1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ cup plain low-fat or regular Greek yogurt
DIRECTIONS
In a small dry skillet over medium heat, toast the nuts until fragrant, about five minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool; then finely chop.
Using either a food processor with the large-holed grating attachment, or the large holes of a box grater, grate the apples and the carrot. You should get about 1½ cups apple and one cup carrot.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the apple, carrot, flour, ginger, baking powder and salt and stir to combine.
In a large nonstick skillet or well seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium heat, heat two tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Scoop a scant ¼ cup of batter into the pan and tilt the pan around to spread the batter out with the bottom of the scoop after each mound is placed in the pan so that each pancake is about 3½ inches in diameter. You should get five to six pancakes in the pan. Cook the pancakes until well browned and crisp on the outside and warmed through, about three minutes per side; then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining oil and batter.
Divide the pancakes among four plates and top each serving with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of walnuts.
Nutrition | Calories: 290; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 140 mg; Sodium: 454 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 11 g; Protein: 8 g.