Fresh ginger and tamari sauce flavor salmon fillets and Chinese noodles for this Asian dinner. The salmon takes 10 minutes to marinate. Start it first and prepare the remaining ingredients. Once this is done the meal takes less than 10 minutes to cook.
Tamari is a Japanese form of soy sauce. It’s usually made with less wheat than soy sauce, and some brands make a gluten-free product.
Chinese noodles can be found in many sizes and shapes. Many markets carry steamed Chinese noodles in the produce section. For this recipe, any thin noodle such as angel hair pasta can be used.
Seasoned rice vinegar can be used instead of rice wine vinegar. White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used as a substitute.
GINGER SALMON
WITH STEAMED NOODLE STIR-FRY
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
¼ cup reduced-sodium tamari sauce, divided
¾ pound skinless salmon fillet
¼ pound steamed Chinese noodles or angel hair pasta
¼ cup Chinese rice wine vinegar
¼ pound broccolini cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup frozen edamame, defrosted
¼ cup sliced scallions
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
STEPS
Mix ginger, one teaspoon sesame oil and two tablespoons tamari sauce together in a small bowl. Add the salmon and turn to coat all sides. Let marinate 10 minutes, turning once during that time.
Meanwhile, boil the noodles three to four minutes. Add noodles to boiling water. Cook one minute or according to package instructions. Drain.
Heat remaining two teaspoons sesame oil in a wok or large skillet until smoking. Remove salmon from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Add salmon to the wok. Cook two minutes, turn and cook one minute. Remove to a plate.
Add the rice wine vinegar, broccolini, edamame, remaining two tablespoons tamari, two tablespoons water and reserved marinade to the wok. Bring to a boil for two to three minutes. Add the drained noodles and salmon. Stir for a minute to warm through. Divide between two dinner plates, and sprinkle scallion and sesame seeds on top.
Nutrition per serving: 662 calories (33 percent from fat), 24.6 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 7.5 g monounsaturated), 144 mg cholesterol, 54.8 g protein, 53.2 g carbohydrates, 6.9 g fiber, 1510 mg sodium.