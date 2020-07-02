NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of plying Jeffrey Epstein with underage sex trafficking victims, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, Thursday morning, the FBI announced in a news release. She was taken into custody without incident, the FBI said.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of N.Y. said charges against Maxwell will be announced Thursday afternoon. A grand jury indicted Maxwell on six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, two counts of perjury, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
The grand jury's indictment states that, "In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to and including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18. The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18."
Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend and close confidante. She also, according to Epstein’s accusers, served as madam and chief enabler of Epstein’s international sex trafficking scheme that victimized more than 70 women.
Maxwell has denied wrongdoing but fought to keep details of the allegations against her secret.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan vowed to continue an investigation into Epstein’s circle of enablers after the sex offender hanged himself in a jail cell last year while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
Sentinel staff added additional reporting.