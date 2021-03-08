Genesis Healthcare Inc., a major national nursing-home operator that has long struggled financially, announced last week that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange and receive an investment that could give a New York private-equity firm control of the Pennsylvania-based company.
ReGen Healthcare LLC, a new private-equity-backed firm, has agreed to invest $50 million in Genesis, with the possibility of investing $25 million more by April 15. If both deals are completed, ReGen would control 43 percent of Genesis’ shares.
Genesis Healthcare owns several nursing homes in the Monadnock Region. Facilities in Keene, Winchester and Peterborough will not be affected by the restructuring, according to Genesis spokeswoman Lori Mayer.
The investment by ReGen is needed to ensure that Genesis doesn’t run out of cash for its day-to-day operations. The move also marks a significant turn in the history of Genesis, which was founded in 1985 and has cycled through public and private ownership over the last 20 years, each stage piling on debt.
“The severity of the pandemic dramatically impacted patient admissions, revenues and costs, compounding the pressures of our long-term, lease-related debt obligations,” said Genesis chief executive Robert Fish, who replaced longtime leader George Hager as CEO in January.
Advocates for the elderly and unions that represent nursing-home workers have decried the impact of private-equity ownership on the nursing-home sector. A recent study by assistant professor Atul Gupta of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and others found that going to a nursing home owned by a private-equity firm slightly increased the chance of a death during the stay and in the following three months.
“This latest news from Genesis Healthcare is a symptom of the core problem: The bottom line continues to be more important than our seniors and the workers who care for them,” Carlos Rivera, vice president for nursing homes at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said in an email.
“The fact that this is happening during a pandemic that has killed so many is gut-wrenching,” he said. “Caregivers and seniors should not be faced with the type of uncertainty these changes bring.”
In the deal, ReGen received two seats on the Genesis board. The chairman’s seat went to David Harrington, a veteran health-care executive. Harrington is cofounder and managing partner of Pinta Capital Partners, a New York private-equity firm that specializes in nursing homes and other health-care sectors.
The other seat went to John Randazzo, who is a senior advisor to private-equity giant Warburg Pincus and executive chairman of a large dermatology company in Florida that is backed by Griffin Partners, a private-equity firm in San Francisco.
The arrangement with ReGen also requires Genesis to stop listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, where they have traded without success since early 2015. On Wednesday, the shares closed at 50 cents, down 38 percent. The shares are expected to continue trading over-the-counter in the OTC Pink Open Market, but the company will no longer provide financial reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after filing a final annual report by March 15.
Under a third component of the restructuring, Genesis’s landlord at 51 facilities in nine states will either sell out or bring in new companies to operate the sites, including 17 in New Jersey and seven in Pennsylvania. That amounts to more than a third of Genesis locations in those two states, where Genesis employs 9,300.