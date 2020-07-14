New Hampshire gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 875 stations. Gas prices in New Hampshire are 8.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 54.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19 per gallon today. The national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 60.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“... gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it’s still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer.”
