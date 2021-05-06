Fresh salmon, lime juice and spices make up this easy ceviche dinner. It’s best to freeze the salmon partially for about 15 minutes before cutting it up for the ceviche. Also, rinse your knife in cold water between each cut of the salmon. These tips help you cut the salmon into neat cubes.
Check the salmon carefully for bones.
Be sure your salmon is fresh. Tell your fish market you need it to make ceviche so they can show you the best salmon on display.
You can serve any type of pita chips or other crackers with the ceviche.
SALMON CEVICHE WITH FRESH AVOCADO
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¾ pound wild caught, very fresh salmon
½ cup fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger
1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
½ cup thinly sliced red onion
1 tablespoon olive oil
Pinch red pepper flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup chopped cilantro
½ cup avocado cubes
2 cups tortilla chips
STEPS
Remove any bones from the salmon. Remove any skin or dark meat. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes.
Remove the salmon from freezer and cut the fish into 1-inch cubes, rinsing a sharp knife in cold water between each cut. Add lime juice and salmon to a bowl. Mix well to make sure the salmon is coated with the lime juice. Let salmon marinate while preparing remaining ingredients, about 15 minutes.
Mix ginger, cherry tomatoes, onion, olive oil and red pepper flakes together in another bowl. Remove about one-quarter cup lime juice from the bowl with salmon and discard. Add salmon and remaining lime juice to the tomato mixture. Add salt and pepper and cilantro. Add avocado in cubes, and mix well. Serve the salmon in two bowls with tortilla chips on the side.
Nutrition per serving: 493 calories (45 percent from fat), 24.4 g fat (3.7 g saturated, 10.8 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 38.3 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 5.6 g fiber, 194 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.