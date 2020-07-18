Dr. Michael William Wyatt of Dartmouth College will talk about Giovanni Boccaccio’s eyewitness account of the Black Death, a plague that killed upward of two-thirds of the population of Florence, Italy, in 1348.
Written in the wake of the plague that devastated Europe between 1346 and 1353, the “Decameron” is served both to fix the calamity in his fellow Florentine’s collective memory and to point the way to a wide range of possibilities for imagining the future.
Sponsored by N.H. Humanities, the presentation is free and can be joined either by phone or via computer using free Zoom software. Attendance is limited, so participants are asked to register in advance at nhhumanities.org. For more information, call 603-224-4071, extension 115.