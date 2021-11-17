GREENFIELD, Mass. — A photographer, best known for his portraits of nude adolescents, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a first-year student while he was a dorm parent and teacher at Northfield Mount Hermon School in the mid-1970s.
John Sturges, who is known as Jock, pleaded guilty to a charge of unnatural and lascivious act on a child under 16. In the Monday virtual appearance in Franklin Superior Court, Judge Francis Flannery ordered the Seattle, Wash., resident to serve three years on probation and undergo sex-offender treatment, according to a statement from Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.
In his plea Sturges, now 74, admitted to assaulting a 14-year-old girl while he worked at the private school between 1975 and 1976 when he was 28. The victim, who appeared in court by video on Monday, came forward in 2016, he said.
Sturges was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in 2018.
“For a long time, many decades, I refused to believe that what I thought I wanted when I was 14 turned out to be a protracted form of sexual abuse and exploitation,” the victim said. “In the aftermath of my time at Northfield Mount Hermon, I fell apart. I had a complete nervous breakdown, suffered from extreme depersonalization and anxiety, to a point where I was not able to function at school or society.”
“I hope that you can understand now that you were a sexual predator and I was your prey. I survived, but barely,” she said.
Although the crime took place decades earlier, it did not prevent the courts from holding Sturges accountable. Sullivan praised the victim for coming forward.
Sturges’ work has been controversial but has been featured in numerous high-profile museums. He has published multiple volumes of photography, much of which consists of black-and-white prints of naked adolescents.