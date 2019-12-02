Former congressman Joe Sestak, D-Pa., ended his presidential campaign on Sunday, a little over five months after he launched his long-shot bid for the Democratic nomination.
The move brings the number of Democratic contenders to 17, with the Iowa caucuses roughly two months away.
On Twitter and in an email to supporters, Sestak voiced his gratitude for “this priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together.”
“Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” he wrote. “I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered — whether by volunteering, offering financial contributions or coming to our campaign events. I will miss the opportunities I had in experiencing America in such a wonderful way!”
Sestak, a retired Navy admiral, announced his presidential bid in June with a video that highlighted his military service and his anti-establishment credentials. He gained little traction in the 2020 race, however, and did not make it to the stage for any of the Democratic debates.
