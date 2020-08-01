“The Water Bears”
By Kim Baker
Ages 8 to 12
Newton Gomez has grown up on Murphy Island near the Oregon coast and knows it so well he could be a tour guide. That doesn’t mean he wants to live there anymore.
Newt has had enough of the island’s oddities, such as the weird creature that supposedly lives in Gertrude Lake. Even more bothersome are his frequent nightmares about the bear attack he suffered a year ago. Newt is turning 13 years old as the book begins, and the school year is about to end. Newt thinks that if he can move in September to the mainland United States, where his grandmother, older brother and other relatives live, he can restart his life.
Author Kim Baker packs a lot of questions into her engaging story. They range from whether the mysterious lake monster is real to whether Newt is so stressed out that he may be imagining certain events and people. But Newt is surrounded with a loving family and good friends, and he seems well equipped to face all kinds of unknowns.